High-tech burglary rings target SoCal homes: 7 arrested as officials warn of hidden cameras, WiFi jammers

The Brief Seven suspects linked to sophisticated burglary rings were arrested following a series of high-tech residential break-ins across the Southland. Crews are utilizing advanced tactics, including WiFi jammers, social media monitoring, and surveillance cameras hidden inside artificial turf. While local residential burglaries are statistically down overall, a recent rash of high-profile incidents has officials urging residents to secure their homes.



A recent string of sophisticated residential burglaries across Southern California has led to the arrest of seven suspects.

Law enforcement officials revealed that these organized crews are utilizing advanced technology, including disguised surveillance cameras and signal jammers, to target affluent neighborhoods.

What we know:

Seven individuals believed to be connected to dozens of residential burglaries have been taken into custody.

Law enforcement leaders—including Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell, and Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff—detailed the arrests during a joint news conference on Wednesday.

Officials revealed that these organized crime groups conduct extensive pre-planning and deploy highly sophisticated tactics to exploit vulnerabilities.

Among the methods used by these crews are:

Hidden Surveillance: Cameras hidden inside boxes wrapped in artificial turf, left in front of homes to monitor residents' daily routines.

Signal Disruption: The use of WiFi jammers to defeat wireless home security networks.

Social Engineering: Checking social media accounts for travel plans, or placing a DoorDash bag on a porch and ringing the doorbell to test if a home is occupied.

The seven arrests stem from three recent incidents:

May 1 (Ventura County): Three suspects were arrested and found in possession of stolen jewelry, money, and a WiFi jammer.

May 4 (West Los Angeles): A homeowner spotted an intruder on a security camera, leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Kevin Diaz. Authorities suspect Diaz is linked to as many as 18 residential burglaries as part of a South American theft ring.

Burbank: Three additional suspects were arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a home by using a ladder to access a second-story window.

Recent activity has been concentrated in suburban and upscale areas of the San Fernando Valley, as well as businesses on and around Melrose Avenue, where multiple commercial overnight burglaries have occurred in a single night.

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What we don't know:

While authorities have connected the suspects to dozens of break-ins, the exact total number of burglaries committed by these specific rings is unknown.

It's also unclear how many distinct crews are currently operating in Southern California or how many additional suspects are on the run.

What they're saying:

"These organizations frequently conduct extensive pre-planning and use sophisticated tactics," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Wednesday morning news conference discussing the arrests.

Displaying a seized camera hidden inside a box covered in fake grass, Luna explained, "What's in it is a phone and a camera with extra batteries. If you see anything that looks like this in your neighbor's home, in your home, report it to us immediately. That is the sophistication that these individuals are using."

What's next:

Law enforcement agencies across Los Angeles and Ventura counties will continue their coordinated investigations to determine if these suspects are linked to other unsolved break-ins in the region and to track down remaining members of the theft rings.

What you can do:

Authorities urged residents to take proactive measures to protect their property:

Upgrade Security: Sheriff Luna noted that hard-wired security systems are highly favorable to wireless ones, as wireless networks can be easily disrupted by high-tech WiFi jammers.

Watch for Strange Objects: Report any unusual objects—such as random boxes wrapped in artificial turf—found near your property or a neighbor's home immediately.

Practice Social Media Discretion: Avoid posting vacation photos or travel updates online that could alert potential thieves that you are away from home.

Notify Law Enforcement: Inform trusted neighbors and local police or sheriff's deputies when you plan to be out of town.