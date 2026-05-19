Bain Fire erupts in Jurupa Valley; mandatory evacuation orders in place

article

The Brief Crews were battling the Bain Fire in Riverside County that broke out late Tuesday morning. Four civilians have been hurt, fire officials said. Firefighters were also faced with battling a second fire in the area, the Verona Fire, which broke out in the Homeland community.



Crews in Riverside County were working to knock down the fast-moving Bain Fire that broke out in Jurupa Valley Tuesday.

What we know:

The fire, dubbed the "Bain Fire", first broke out in the Mira Loma community of Jurupa Valley near the Santa Ana River Bottom just before 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of Limonite Avenue and Bain Street.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had quickly spread to 100 acres with no containment. In addition, four civilians have been hurt, fire authorities said.

Additional resources have been requested, Cal Fire said.

EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

JUR-0180

RIV-0307

This includes:

N. of Arlington Ave.

S. of Garret Ln.

E. of Arlington Ave.

W. of Mitchell Ave.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones:

RIV-0306

RIV-0308

RIV-0309

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON EVACUATION WARNINGS AND ORDERS.

Road closures

Arlington Avenue between Crestview and Western is closed on the Riverside side of the river bottom.

Local perspective:

Firefighters have their hands tied across the region as the area continues to see warm temperatures and low humidity levels.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.