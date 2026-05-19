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Sandy Fire in Simi Valley explodes to nearly 1,400 acres as thousands remain under evacuation orders

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Published  May 19, 2026 8:07am PDT
Wildfires
FOX 11

The Brief

    • An estimated 17,000 Simi Valley residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday after the wind-driven Sandy Fire exploded to 1,385 acres with zero percent containment.
    • The fast-moving blaze erupted late Monday morning near Sycamore Park and quickly expanded due to strong winds, high temperatures, and low humidity, destroying at least one home.
    • Fire crews and water-dropping helicopters made progress overnight.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - An estimated 17,000 Simi Valley residents remain under evacuation orders after the wind-driven Sandy Fire erupted late Monday morning.

Sandy Fire explodes to 1,300+ acres, 0% contained

Sandy Fire explodes to 1,300+ acres, 0% contained

The wind-driven fire comes amid persistent critical fire weather in Southern California.

What we know:

Ventura County Fire officials said the Sandy Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, in the 600 block of Sandy Avenue, near Sycamore Park.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sandy Fire in Simi Valley destroys home, forces thousands to evacuate

Residents who called 911 to report the blaze said they initially thought it was a barbecue.

Hear from the residents who reported the Simi Valley fire

Hear from the residents who reported the Simi Valley fire

FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez spoke to the two people who first called 911 to report what became the Sandy Fire. 

During the initial stages of the fire, it erupted from nearly 200 to 720 acres as crews battled the flames in challenging conditions that included strong winds, low humidity levels and warm temperatures.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 1,385 acres with was 5% contained. 

Authorities confirmed one home was destroyed by the flames, with neighbors saying the home belonged to a retired couple who lived there for decades. 

Man reacts to neighbor losing home in Simin Valley fire

Man reacts to neighbor losing home in Simin Valley fire

A Simi Valley resident provided an emotional interview after learning his neighbors lost their home in the Sandy Fire. 

EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

  • Santa Susana 02
  • Santa Susana 01
  • Bell Canyon 01
  • Bell Canyon 02
  • Bell Canyon 03
  • Bell Canyon 04
  • Bell Canyon 05
  • Cheseboro 01
  • Burro Flats 01
  • Meier Canyon 01
  • Simi Valley 32A remains under Evacuation Order
  • Simi Valley 33A remains under Evacuation Order
  • Simi Valley 34
  • Simi Valley 35

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following Ventura County zones:

  • BOXC-02
  • BOXC-03

The following parts of Los Angeles County are under evacuation warnings:

  • WTH-U045
  • HID-C501
  • AGO-C304
  • CAL-C401
  • LAC-WOOLSEY
  • LAC-LAKEMANOR
  • CSB-U024
  • MTV-U048
  • LFD-0405
  • LFD-0469
  • LFD-0343
  • LFD-0295
  • LFD-0471

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS.

What they're saying:

"Firefighters took advantage of cooler weather last night and lower winds to make gains on this fire," Andrew Dowd, public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department, explained. "Building fire line with dozers and hand crews, attacking the fire from the air with water-dropping helicopters, so we saw very little growth in the fire overnight."

Ventura County fire officials update on Sandy Fire

Ventura County fire officials update on Sandy Fire

Thousands remain under evacuation orders in Ventura County due to the Sandy Fire in Simi Valley, which has burned 1,300+ acres since it broke out Monday morning. 

What's next:

On Tuesday, fire officials said they are anticipating northeast winds with continued warm temperatures.

"We want to make sure we have resources in place to help suppress any flare-ups of this fire," Dowd said.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Ventura County Fire Department. 

WildfiresSimi ValleyVentura County