Sandy Fire in Simi Valley explodes to nearly 1,400 acres as thousands remain under evacuation orders
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - An estimated 17,000 Simi Valley residents remain under evacuation orders after the wind-driven Sandy Fire erupted late Monday morning.
What we know:
Ventura County Fire officials said the Sandy Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, in the 600 block of Sandy Avenue, near Sycamore Park.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sandy Fire in Simi Valley destroys home, forces thousands to evacuate
Residents who called 911 to report the blaze said they initially thought it was a barbecue.
During the initial stages of the fire, it erupted from nearly 200 to 720 acres as crews battled the flames in challenging conditions that included strong winds, low humidity levels and warm temperatures.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 1,385 acres with was 5% contained.
Authorities confirmed one home was destroyed by the flames, with neighbors saying the home belonged to a retired couple who lived there for decades.
EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS
Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:
- Santa Susana 02
- Santa Susana 01
- Bell Canyon 01
- Bell Canyon 02
- Bell Canyon 03
- Bell Canyon 04
- Bell Canyon 05
- Cheseboro 01
- Burro Flats 01
- Meier Canyon 01
- Simi Valley 32A remains under Evacuation Order
- Simi Valley 33A remains under Evacuation Order
- Simi Valley 34
- Simi Valley 35
Evacuation warnings were issued for the following Ventura County zones:
- BOXC-02
- BOXC-03
The following parts of Los Angeles County are under evacuation warnings:
- WTH-U045
- HID-C501
- AGO-C304
- CAL-C401
- LAC-WOOLSEY
- LAC-LAKEMANOR
- CSB-U024
- MTV-U048
- LFD-0405
- LFD-0469
- LFD-0343
- LFD-0295
- LFD-0471
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS.
What they're saying:
"Firefighters took advantage of cooler weather last night and lower winds to make gains on this fire," Andrew Dowd, public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department, explained. "Building fire line with dozers and hand crews, attacking the fire from the air with water-dropping helicopters, so we saw very little growth in the fire overnight."
What's next:
On Tuesday, fire officials said they are anticipating northeast winds with continued warm temperatures.
"We want to make sure we have resources in place to help suppress any flare-ups of this fire," Dowd said.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Ventura County Fire Department.