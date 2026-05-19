Verona Fire burning at 'dangerous rate' in Riverside County, evacuations ordered

The Brief A fast-moving wildfire named the Verona Fire has scorched an estimated 175 acres near Homeland in Riverside County after breaking out Tuesday afternoon. Mandatory evacuation orders and voluntary warnings are active for multiple specific zones as fire officials warn the blaze is spreading at a dangerous rate. Fire agencies have requested additional air resources to battle the flames, while the cause of the fire and full containment status remain unknown.



A fast-moving brush fire broke out in unincorporated Riverside County on Tuesday afternoon, prompting immediate mandatory evacuations and warnings for some residents.

The Verona Fire is currently estimated at 175 acres and is "burning at a dangerous rate of spread," according to fire officials.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. near Verona and Juniper Springs roads in the community of Homeland.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

RVC-1185

RVC-1186

RVC-1285

RVC- 1187

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones:

RVC-1076

RVC-1077

RVC-1286

HMT-1188

HMT-1189

HMT-1292

Tap or click here to see a searchable map of the evacuation areas.

Cal Fire said additional air resources have been requested.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the Verona Fire has not yet been determined.

It's unclear if any structures have been damaged or if anyone is injured.

Local perspective:

The Verona Fire is one of two fires burning in Riverside County. The Bain Fire, estimated at over 100 acres, has also prompted several evacuation orders and warnings.

Meanwhile, in Ventura County, the Sandy Fire has burned over 1,300 acres, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents in the Simi Valley area.