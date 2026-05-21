Operation Firewall: 341 arrested, 40 children rescued in massive SoCal child exploitation crackdown

The Brief Regional law enforcement officials announced 341 arrests and 40 child rescues or identifications following a massive, coordinated child exploitation investigation in Southern California. Dubbed "Operation Firewall," the proactive crackdown spanned five counties and was executed by the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The month-long operation ran from April 19 to May 3, 2026, and brought together 112 affiliate federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.



A massive, multi-agency child exploitation crackdown spanning five Southern California counties has resulted in hundreds of arrests and dozens of child rescues.

Officials announced the sweeping results of "Operation Firewall" ahead of a joint news conference at LAPD headquarters.

What we know:

"Operation Firewall" was spearheaded by the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Running from April 19, 2026, through May 03, 2026, the coordinated effort targeted online child exploitation crimes across Southern California.

In total, the operation yielded 341 arrests and led to the rescue or identification of 40 children.

The sheer scale of the operation required deep collaboration, drawing in representatives from 112 affiliate law enforcement agencies.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific identities or charges of the 341 individuals arrested.