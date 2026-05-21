Operation Firewall: 341 arrested, 40 children rescued in massive SoCal child exploitation crackdown
LOS ANGELES - A massive, multi-agency child exploitation crackdown spanning five Southern California counties has resulted in hundreds of arrests and dozens of child rescues.
Officials announced the sweeping results of "Operation Firewall" ahead of a joint news conference at LAPD headquarters.
What we know:
"Operation Firewall" was spearheaded by the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
Running from April 19, 2026, through May 03, 2026, the coordinated effort targeted online child exploitation crimes across Southern California.
In total, the operation yielded 341 arrests and led to the rescue or identification of 40 children.
The sheer scale of the operation required deep collaboration, drawing in representatives from 112 affiliate law enforcement agencies.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the specific identities or charges of the 341 individuals arrested.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.