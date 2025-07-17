Mom of 3 'abducted' by 'bounty hunters' in South LA charged with faking her own kidnapping: DOJ

The Brief South Los Angeles activist, Yuriana Julia Pelaez Calderon, is charged with staging her own kidnapping. She allegedly faked an abduction by "bounty hunters" to solicit donations and discredit federal agents. Investigators used phone records and surveillance video to confirm the hoax, leading to federal conspiracy and false statement charges.



A South Los Angeles community activist and mother of three who claimed she was "abducted" by "bounty hunters" on her way to work has been charged with staging her own kidnapping, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

What we know:

Yuriana Julia Pelaez Calderon, 41, is charged with conspiracy and making false statements to federal officers.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, Calderon's family held a press conference on June 30, five days after she was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by people she said were "bounty hunters" in a Jack in the Box parking lot in downtown Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mom of 3 'abducted' at gunpoint by 'bounty hunters' in South LA, family says

During that press conference, the family's lawyer said Calderon was able to make a phone call to them and said she was not taken to a detention center or processed. Instead, she said she was taken to the border in San Ysidro, where she was presented with self-deportation paperwork.

According to the attorney, Calderon refused to sign the paperwork and demanded to speak to a judge or lawyer. That's when she was allegedly taken to a warehouse at an undisclosed location where she claimed men and women were held together. Calderon told her family she was being held at the warehouse until she agreed to sign the voluntary self-deportation paperwork.

Following the family's press conference, Calderon's daughter set up a fundraising page requesting $4,500, the DOJ said.

After growing concerns that Calderon was not in immigration custody, an investigation was initiated by Homeland Security over the 4th of July weekend, officials said.

HSI agents tracked down Calderon in Bakersfield on July 5. She continued to claim she was taken by masked men and held in custody with others, the DOJ's complaint alleges.

SUGGESTED: Army veteran and US citizen arrested in California immigration raid warns it could happen to anyone

Investigators said telephone records confirm Calderon staged her kidnapping, as well as surveillance video that shows Calderon leaving the Jack in the Box parking lot and getting into a nearby sedan on the day of her alleged kidnapping.

According to the complaint, Calderon and her family knew that authorities were searching for her but she nor her family did not come forward.

"Instead, Calderon created what law enforcement believe to be fabricated photos of her ‘rescue,’ made to look as if she was abused while in ICE custody," the complaint alleges.

Officials said Calderon's family planned to hold another press conference on July 6 to increase donations to their fundraising page.

SUGGESTED: Cudahy Vice Mayor apologizes for viral TikTok seemingly asking gangs to fight ICE

What they're saying:

"Dangerous rhetoric that ICE agents are ‘kidnapping’ illegal immigrants is being recklessly peddled by politicians and echoed in the media to inflame the public and discredit our courageous federal agents," said United States Attorney Bill Essayli.

"The conduct alleged in today’s complaint shows this hoax ‘kidnapping’ was a well-orchestrated conspiracy. The defendant and all those involved will face the full consequences of their conduct under federal law. I thank our partners at Homeland Security Investigations and all federal agents facing unprecedented levels of assaults for once again providing cool heads and professionalism during these difficult times."

"Diverting critical law enforcement resources is not only reckless and irresponsible, but it also endangers the community. Since early July, my office invested valuable time and resources working this alleged kidnapping investigation only to discover that it was a hoax," said HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang.

SUGGESTED: Feds to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles

"The real cost of a fraud like this is the amount of fentanyl not seized, child predators not removed from the communities, and human trafficking victims not rescued because law enforcement re-directed resources to recover the defendant. We want to assure the public that allegations of criminal activity will be thoroughly investigated by HSI and our law enforcement partners and that those who engage in fraud and deception will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

What's next:

Calderon, who is now in U.S. immigration custody, is expected to make her initial appearance in the coming weeks in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

SUGGESTED: CSUCI professor accused of throwing tear gas canister at federal authorities during ICE raid

If convicted of all charges, Calderon would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for conspiracy and up to five years in federal prison on the false statements charge.

The Source: This report is based on charges and information announced by the Department of Justice, including details from an affidavit filed with the complaint. Statements from United States Attorney Bill Essayli and HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang are directly quoted, along with information previously presented by Calderon's family and their lawyer at a press conference.



