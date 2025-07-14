CSUCI professor accused of throwing tear gas canister at federal authorities during ICE raid

The Brief A CSU Channel Islands professor, Jonathan Anthony Caravello, was arrested during a federal immigration raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo on Thursday, July 10. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated Caravello was arrested for allegedly throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement. More than 300 individuals were detained in the raids at Glass House Farms, and the whereabouts of other arrested individuals or their specific charges are not fully known.



A California State University, Channel Islands professor who was arrested last week during an immigration raid on a cannabis farm in Camarillo is due in federal court on Monday.

What we know:

Jonathan Anthony Caravello, was detained by federal agents during a protest at Glass House Farms on Thursday, July 10. According to the CSUCI's staff directory, Caravello is a lecturer in the math department.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Caravello was arrested for allegedly throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement during the raid.

"He is charged with a violation of 18 USC 111 and will have a court appearance tomorrow," he posted on Sunday, July 13.

Local perspective:

Also on Sunday, members of the California Faculty Association and the community gathered for a rally at Oxnard City Hall demanding the release of Caravello and others detained during the raid.

"As part of our union's anti-racism and social justice agenda, we show up for our immigrant communities, including faculty and students engaged in efforts to stop and protect our communities from the invasion of ICE, DHD, National Guard, and local law enforcement," read a statement from the California Faculty Association.

What they're saying:

CSUCI has since issued a statement on Caravello's arrest, saying officials are "gathering additional information to fully understand the circumstances of the incident."

"At this time, it is our understanding that Professor Caravello was peacefully participating in a protest-an act protected under the First Amendment and a right guaranteed to all Americans. If confirmed, we stand with elected officials and community leaders calling for his immediate release.

The California State University remains committed to the principles of free expression, academic freedom, and due process, and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

The backstory:

More than 300 allegedly undocumented immigrants were arrested during the raids at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. DHS also said that agents found 14 minors at the marijuana farm, including eight unaccompanied minors.

DHS said they were executing criminal warrants, investigating Glass House for hiring undocumented immigrants.

Glass House posted on social media after the raids Thursday, saying that "Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors."

In addition to the hundreds of detainees on Thursday, United Farm Workers, the union that represents employees at the farm, said in a statement that one farmworker had died after the raid, and that more were critically injured.

Noem said that agents dealing with protesters outside the facility "faced assaults, violence, and even bullets fired at them." The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for info leading to the person accused of shooting at agents during the protests in Camarillo.

