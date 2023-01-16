Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute

A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute.

This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.

The incident was captured in a TikTok video posted by a neighbor. In the video, a driver can be seen driving a dump truck into a home, plowing a car parked on the street into the yard, and more. According to the post, the man behind the wheel was the ex-husband of the woman who lived in that home.

She said the ex-husband was attacking, "all cause his ex-wife wouldn't take him back." She also claimed that this wasn't the man's first attack.

"Before he tore up his front yard fence and garage door, then came with this diesel truck for destruction," the post read.

In the nearly four-and-a-half-minute video, neighbors are heard screaming while they looked on as the truck drove into the home's garage. The poster identified one of the women on the street as the ex-wife. Another neighbor could be heard on the phone with police saying the driver had "lost his mind."

LASD confirmed to FOX 11 that the home and multiple vehicles had been damaged in the attack, and that no suspect has been detained yet. No one was injured in the attack.

In a separate TikTok video from the same account, the neighbor commented that LASD "claimed that more cops would come but they never did."