Family displaced after car plows into Huntington Beach home, narrowly missing mom and baby

A Huntington Beach family has been displaced out of their home after a car plowed through the wall of the house over the weekend, nearly hitting a mother and her infant child.

Julianne McCarron was changing her 11-month-old child on Friday, Jan. 13, when a car traveling westbound on Heil Avenue crashed into their home and right into the master bedroom, narrowly missing the two of them. According to the family, the driver was believed to have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Photos from the home show what appears to be a white BMW SUV with three of its wheels in the air half stuck inside the house. McCarron lived in the home with her boyfriend, two children and her boyfriend's parents.

The house was deemed uninhabitable, according to the family, and they are now searching for new options. The family said their landlord anticipates repairs could take as long as a year.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with relocation expenses.