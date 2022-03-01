Car crashes into church in South LA

A car slammed into a South Los Angeles church early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the car rolling onto its side as it barreled into the For His Glory Christian Fellowship on E. 110th Street and S. Main Street. Video taken on the scene shows both the car and a toppled street sign taking down part of the wall.

SUGGESTED:

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was taken to an area hospital, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not provide any information about her condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to LAPD.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.