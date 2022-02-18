2 killed in violent crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos

Two people were killed following a violent crash on the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Friday morning, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officials say the driver of a red Hyundai Elantra made an illegal U-turn around 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes and started traveling northbound in the opposite direction, striking a gray Honda Civic. Upon impact, the two vehicles burst into flames.

A good Samaritan attempted to help one of the drivers and administered CPR. However, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

CHP said it is investigating the crash as a possible DUI.

The southbound lanes from the 91 Freeway on-ramp to the South Street exit ramp were temporarily closed during the initial stages of the investigation. The lanes were reopened by 5:55 a.m.

No further information was immediately released.

