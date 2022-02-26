1 dead, 6 in critical condition after Agoura Hills crash

One person was killed and at least six others are in critical condition following a rollover crash in Agoura Hills Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Malibu Canyon Road and Puima Road. According to officials at least two vehicles collided, one was flipped over. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. According to California Highway Patrol, the other six victims are in critical condition.

N. Malibu Canyon Road has been shut north of the tunnel. Drivers are asked to look for alternate routes.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

