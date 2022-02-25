1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on 110 Freeway near DTLA

One man was killed and another man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on the northbound 110 Freeway near Chinatown in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the 110 Freeway and Stadium Way just after 2 a.m. Once they arrived at the scene, officers discovered the three-vehicle collision and that one of the vehicles was mangled and overturned.

Officials say one of the vehicles crashed into a guardrail before hitting a metal post. Firefighters attempted to free a man, believed to be the passenger, from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

All lanes of the freeway in the area were closed for over an hour for the investigation. Currently, the section of the freeway is down to one lane.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.