South Fire: Wildfire in Fontana area burns down homes, threaten animals

A wildfire spread across the Fontana area, burning down multiple homes and putting farm animals in danger Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze – known as the "South Fire" – has spread to about 500 acres and is zero percent contained.

Fire officials say the blaze is being fueled by windy and dry conditions.

According to Cal Fire San Bernardino, nearly a thousand residents are under evacuation.

EVACUATION ORDERS

An evacuation order is in effect for those living in the following areas:

West of Sierra Avenue and Lytle Creek Road

EVACUATION WARNING

An evacuation warning is in place for the following areas:

Lytle Creek Rd. south of the Ranger Station

West of Sierra Ave.

North of the 15 Freeway

East of Duncan Canyon to the foothills

North of Glen Helen

East of Sierra Ave./Lytle Creek Rd. west of the 15 Freeway

An evacuation shelter is available at the Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue. A shelter for large animals is also provided at the Devore Animal Shelter, located at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino.

An information call center line for those impacted by the fire is available at 909-383-5688.

Six hundred structures are threatened and at least one home burned down. According to Cal Fire, at least one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Margarita Hernandez, one of the residents displaced after the wildfire, her granddaughter told FOX 11. Those interested in helping the family can click here.

SkyFOX captured heartbreaking images of farm animals stranded during the wildfire.

SkyFOX was also over multiple homes in the area fully engulfed in flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

