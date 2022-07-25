Fight breaks out during soccer game in Oxnard, player beaten to death by opposing team

A soccer player has died, days after a fight broke out between teams and spectators at a match in Oxnard, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, was hospitalized back on Sunday, July 10, after a fight broke out on a soccer field at Oxnard High School. Officials say the fight involved not only both teams but spectators of the match as well.

Sanchez died early Monday morning, according to police, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine what caused his death.

Police are still investigating the fight, and are asking anyone who saw the fight or anyone who may have video of the incident to contact detectives at 805-486-6228 or 805-385-7547.