22-year-old man shot dead in apparent road rage attack: San Bernardino County Sheriff

An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a 22-year-old man killed in an apparent road rage attack, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. near Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard in Victorville.

According to authorities, it appears the incident started over a "road rage clash."

The victim, 22-year-old Brock Moore of Tehachapi was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jeremy Franks of Apple Valley, left the scene, according to authorities, but was later located and arrested in Barstow.

Franks was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Crosswhite at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.



