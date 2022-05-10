SoCal woman dies after ramming car into boyfriend’s vehicle
ORANGE, Calif. - A Southern California woman was killed when she rammed her car into her boyfriend’s vehicle during an argument over the weekend, authorities said.
Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday to reports of a collision near an intersection in the city of Orange, police said.
After a "verbal altercation" at the couple’s home in Anaheim, the man left the residence in his vehicle and the woman followed in her car, said Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin.
After ramming the man’s vehicle, the woman’s car hit a median and flipped over several times, McMullin said. The 28-year-old woman was ejected and died at the scene, he said.
The man, 27, was not seriously injured, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.
The couple have a toddler, who was not in either car, police said.