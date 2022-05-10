Mother, 2-year-old son found dead in car in apparent murder-suicide

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide after a woman and her child were found dead in a car.

On May 8, deputies responded to the area of Zyzzyx Road, just east of the 15 Freeway, after a National Park Ranger located a vehicle with an unresponsive woman and child.

According to investigators, they say the woman, 46-year-old Alma Molina shot and killed her son, 2-year-old Erik Villarreal, then took her own life. Officials say the two were reported missing from Las Vegas the day before.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Cavender, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.