SoCal still flocks to the beach despite water warnings thanks to heat wave

Heat alerts have been issued across Southern California, calling for triple digit temperatures in some areas this first official weekend of summer.

"It’s getting hotter and hotter every day," said Jose Moreira.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect across the Southland. In some areas, temperatures this weekend are expected to climb to around 110 degrees.

"I just like it," said one person at Balboa Park Saturday. "I do like the heat."

Kids could be seen lining up for ice cream on Saturday at Balboa Park. Others said they’re doing whatever they can to stay cool.

"Sunblock and cold water," said Moreira. "Other than that, just [trying] to get used to it."

Along the coastline, temperatures were near perfect for the beach Saturday. However, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has yellow warning signs posted at 8 popular beaches where they measured high levels of bacteria.

Swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean are highly discouraged at the following beaches:

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach

Malibu Pier in Malibu

Despite the posted signs, people continued jumping in the water Saturday to cool off.

"It’s a wonderful day to be at the beach, with my daughter as well," said Christina Faye. "The warning is there, but it’s also giving us a choice too. I don’t think anyone is enforcing it. If I’m concerned about every little thing, I’m going to be worried quite a bit."

Cooling centers have been setup across the Southland. Heat advisories and warnings have been posted through the weekend. A map of cooling centers in Los Angeles County can be found by tapping or clicking here.