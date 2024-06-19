LA County issues bacteria warning for these 8 beaches

The public is advised to stay away from 8 beaches in Los Angeles County due to high levels of bacteria present in ocean waters, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.

Swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean is highly discouraged at the following beaches:

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach

Malibu Pier in Malibu

For the latest information on beach closures and impacted locations, you can call LA County's beach closure Hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.