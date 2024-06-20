Triple-digit temperatures expected to hit SoCal this weekend

Southern California is gearing up for a significant heatwave this weekend, with temperatures expected to soar well above average in many areas away from the coast.

By Friday, inland regions will start to feel the heat, but the most extreme conditions are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. Residents, especially in the valleys, Inland Empire, and mountains, should prepare for potentially dangerous temperatures ranging from 95 to 102 degrees. Cooler, yet still above-average temperatures are expected next week.

Local Watches/Warnings/Advisories:

Heat Advisories: Issued for L.A., Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties, covering valleys, Inland Empire, and mountains for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures from 85-92 degrees in Orange County.

Temperatures from 92-102 degrees in L.A., San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.

Excessive Heat Watch: Issued for L.A., Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties, mountains for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures up to 98 degrees.

Official Downtown L.A. High Temperature: 79°F

Weather Timeline:

Friday: Mild night with a few coastal clouds, otherwise clear skies. Lows in the low 60s. Temperatures warming above average inland, with downtown in the upper 70s and valleys and Inland Empire in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Saturday and Sunday: Hottest days of the forecast. Dangerous heat with highs in downtown nearing 90 degrees and inland areas over 100 degrees. Beaches may remain cooler with stubborn clouds, temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. A slight chance (10%) of an isolated shower in eastern areas due to monsoonal moisture.

Monday through Thursday: Partly cloudy and a little cooler, but temperatures will still be above average. Downtown in the low 80s and inland in the mid 90s. There is a possible shower early in the week in the eastern areas.