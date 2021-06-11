SoCal prepares for return to nightlife on June 15 state reopening

The state will reopen on June 15 and SoCal residents who have been missing socialization during the pandemic are anticipating the return to nightlife.

Olivetta on Holiday, located at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, has become a popular destination during the pandemic. Olivetta originally opened at 9010 Melrose Avenue but moved to the hotel during the pandemic.

"It has been an adventure. It's been like a traveling circus to be perfectly honest with you. Our original location is 9010 Melrose Avenue. We opened just before the plague began in January and within three months we had to close down and as the state began outdoor dining, we didn't have the capability to do so," said Bo Burroughs, the director of marketing for Olivetta. "So our friends here at the hotel allowed us to come here and do a popup."

Burroughs said next week, Olivetta will return to its normal location, but they signed a 10-year deal with the hotel to continue utilizing the rooftop and poolside patio space. The new establishment will be called "Issima." Both locations will still use a reservation system.



"We want everyone to sort of ease back into it and let's find our balance. We're testing the efficacy of these vaccines for sure so we're going to slow roll and make sure everyone feels comfortable," said Burroughs.



Burroughs said the establishment will continue mask protocols as well.



"We want to make everyone feel comfortable so all of our staff will still be masked. We will still follow all the protocols and keep the distance we need to just to make sure everyone feels comfortable and enjoys themselves as much as they can," said Burroughs.



La Mesa Lounge, located on Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood, is one of the most popular spots for nightlife in the area, with delicious food, drinks and entertainment.



"Initially the pandemic let everyone off guard. We were looking forward to a great summer last year and doing very well and when Covid hit, it shocked everyone so we were down for almost a year," said Eric James, one of the owners.



James said the establishment reopened in February and has been booked solid every night since.



"People want to be social and get out and see people and there's a need right now because everybody's been cooped up for a year and a half. We are a restaurant with more of a nightclub vibe in the evening, kind of loosens up and you're able to move around, and after the 15th, we'll see even more of that," said James.



Sean, the Operator for La Mesa, has a vision for the establishment after June 15th. He said mask protocols will remain in place too.



"All our staff are masked and we'll make sure that we take all the precautions to keep everybody safe. When it comes to June 15, once everything opens, we'll be able to let more people in. We can accommodate more tables. We can bring in more artists," said Sean.



Sean said La Mesa creates a unique experience for guests.



"The whole point of La Mesa is not your ordinary restaurant. It's a combination of a lounge, restaurant, great food, great decor and we will have more performers, singers and dancers," said Sean.



Governor Gavin Newsom lifted pandemic executive orders Friday as the state moves to fully reopen next week. That includes terminating the Stay-at-Home Order that was implemented early in the pandemic to protect Californians and retiring the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Effective June 15, restrictions such as physical distancing, capacity limits and the county tier system will end.

