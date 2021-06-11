Gov. Newsom outlines California's plans to 'turning the page' on pandemic

As California is just days from retiring the state's COVID-19 tier system, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his plans on how residents can safely turn the page on the pandemic.

"California is turning the page on this pandemic, thanks to swift action by the state and the work of Californians who followed public health guidelines and got vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities," said Newsom in a press release. "With nearly 40 million vaccines administered and among the lowest case rates in the nation, we are lifting the orders that impact Californians on a day-to-day basis while remaining vigilant to protect public health and safety as the pandemic persists."

Starting Tuesday, June 15, state-enforced restrictions like physical distancing, capacity limits and the county tier system will no longer be in effect. The state will also lift mask requirements for vaccinated Californians starting next Tuesday.

To align with the latest CDC guidelines on mask-wearing, face coverings will still be required for vulnerable settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, homeless shelters and public transit. For indoor events holding 5,000 or more people, fans and attendees must show proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID-19 before getting in. For outdoor events holding 10,000 or more people, public health officials recommend fans and attendees show proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID-19 beforehand.

