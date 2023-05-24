SoCal Gas grants of up to $500 still available for eligible customers: How to apply

Heads up, SoCalGas customers! There's still time to apply for grants of up to $500 if you need a little help with your natural gas bills.

Through the Gas Assistance Fund, income-qualified customers can receive a one-time grant of up to $400 per household, with an additional $100 available for eligible applicants ages 55 and up.

The fund, a joint effort between SoCalGas and the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, has distributed over $2 million to help over 10,000 families.

Officials said around $3 million of the committed $6 million in funding is still available.

"Through a record $6 million donation to SoCalGas’s Gas Assistance Fund, over 10,000 families have applied and benefited from grants of up to $500 to help pay their gas bills. However, funds remain. To reach more customers who might need assistance with paying their bills, we expanded the eligibility requirements and encourage customers to visit our website to see if they now qualify," said Gillian Wright, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "We also offer useful resources on energy conservation, assistance programs to manage energy consumption, and make energy-efficient home improvements to help lower customer bills."

For more information on guidelines, the application, and to eligibility requirements, tap or click here.