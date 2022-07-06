SoCal Gas customers: Check if you qualify for energy savings program

Looking to save some money on your next gas bill?

You could qualify for SoCalGas' energy savings program for free energy-efficient home improvements.

SoCalGas on Wednesday announced new eligibility guidelines for customers whose income is up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines, compared to the previous criteria of up to 200%. A family of four that earns up to $69,375, will now be eligible for no-cost energy efficiency upgrades. The previous income eligibility guidelines were up to $55,500 for a family of four.

The ESA program provides attic insulation, furnace repair or replacement, clothes washer, water heater repair or replacement, water heater blankets, door weather stripping, caulking, low-flow showerheads, faucet aerators, minor repairs to doors and windows, and other services to eligible customers.Customers could save up to 20% annually on their natural gas bill depending on the energy efficiency upgrades performed.

More than 1.6 million homes have been enrolled in the program since 2002. The program is open to renters and homeowners, and income levels are updated annually to adjust for federal poverty guidelines.

Customers can qualify for the Energy Savings Assistance Program based on having one individual in the home who falls under the income guidelines or participates in a public assistance program like Medi-Cal/Medicaid, CalFresh, the National School Lunch Program, among others.

To sign up for the Energy Savings Assistance Program, visit socalgas.com/assistance or call (800) 331-7593.



