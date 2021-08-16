Snoop Dogg hosts 4th annual football camp for kids and youth with special needs

Southwest College came alive this summer with the sounds of football.

It was a camp held by rapper Snoop Dogg for kids and youth with special needs. This was the fourth annual Snoop Special Stars football and cheer camp.

It was a warm welcome for the Snoop, but the real stars are the kids and youth ages five on up and into their twenties attending.

It was a welcomed day in these pandemic times. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

According to the Snoop Special Stars program, the goal is "to inspire participants to display sportsmanship and engage in physical fitness in a fun safe environment."

The event helps "break the negative stigma surrounding those with special needs."

Advertisement

Volunteer coaches helped a field of kids through football drills and cheerleading camp. For Snoop Dogg, it's a continuation of the legacy of his youth football leagues, which started in 2005.