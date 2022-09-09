Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice

Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach.

The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.

"Of the 10-15 encampments, over half of those inhabitants were either new to the city or recently arrived in the Santa Monica area within the last several months and were not connected to services," SMPD wrote.

Credit: Santa Monica Police Department

The cleanup effort was a collaboration between Homeless Liaison Program (HLP) Officers, LAPD, St. Joseph's Center, the People’s Concern, Los Angeles Parks and Rec along with Santa Monica Beach Maintenance, to address quality of life issues along the southern border of Venice and Santa Monica.

Through the efforts of all involved, five occupants were placed in temporary housing and all remaining debris was removed from the beach.