Smoke Advisory extended in Riverside County due to fires
LOS ANGELES - A Smoke Advisory has been extended in Riverside County due to wildfires burning across the region, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
The advisory is now in effect through Monday, July 17 at noon.
"As of Sunday at 9 a.m., smoke production and fire growth has decreased significantly," officials said. "Any remaining smoke is being transported towards the east and southeast into Hemet, Beaumont, Banning, and the Coachella Valley."
On Friday, three separate fires broke out in Riverside County. The largest fire, the Rabbit Fire, has grown to 7,600 acres across Moreno Valley with 10% containment, according to an update Sunday morning from Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department.
Officials said hot and dry conditions will continue throughout the day Sunday and into Monday, and winds will continue to push smoke towards the east, making air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in impacted areas.
If you are in an area impacted by smoke, officials have issued the following tips:
- Limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter.
- Avoid vigorous physical activity.
- Run your air conditioning and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air.
- Avoid burning wood in your fireplace or firepit and minimize sources of indoor air pollution such as candles, incense, pan-frying, and grilling.
- If you must be outside, a properly fit N95 or P100 respirator may provide some protection.