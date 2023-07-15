Gavilan Fire: 4th wildfire of the weekend torches Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Another wildfire broke out in Riverside County Saturday evening, the latest in a growing list of large fires torching the county while Southern California bakes under an extended heat wave. The fire has forced evacuation orders in the area.
Cal Fire reported the Gavilan Fire broke out near the intersection of Gavilan and Idaleona roads around 4 p.m., the area is approximately 15 miles north of Lake Elsinore.
While the department originally reported that the fire had only burned approximately three acres, in just over an hour Cal Fire said the fire had grown to 150 acres, with lots of fuel in the area.
Evacuation Orders
The rapidly-growing fire has pushed Cal Fire to issue evacuation orders for the following areas:
- East of Norbert Street, north of El Nido Road, west of Lee Road, and south of Gustin Road
Fire maps and evacuation orders can be found at linktr.ee/calfirerru.
The most up-to-date map can be seen below:
Evacuation Warnings
Evacuation warnings for the following areas:
- South of County Pine Road, west of Gold Valley Road, and north of Idaleona Road
Care Center
A care and reception center for evacuees has been set up at:
- Martin Luther King High School in Riverside: 9301 Wood Road
- Large and small animals can be taken to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shelter in Jurupa Valley: 6851 Van Buren Blvd.
The Gavilan Fire is the fourth large fire to break out in the Riverside County area, including the Reche Fire, the Highland Fire and the massive Rabbit Fire.