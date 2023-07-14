'Rabbit Fire' marks 3rd massive wildfire to burn in Riverside County within hours

Riverside County continues to be the center of three separate 200-plus acre wildfires – all happening just hours apart.

The biggest one, labeled the "Rabbit Fire," has stretched to 4,500 acres across Moreno Valley with 5% containment, according to an update Saturday morning from Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews first responded to the fire a little before 3:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Alessandro Boulevard and Jack Rabbit Trail.

Road Closures

The Rabbit Fire forced road closures in the areas listed on the map below:

Highway 79 is closed in both directions from California Avenue to Gilman Springs Road.

More wildfires break out in Riverside County

Prior to the Rabbit Fire, a different fire – dubbed the "Reche Fire" – broke out a little before 1 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Reche Canyon Road near Moreno Valley. The Reche Fire prompted evacuation orders before they were all eventually lifted.

Those looking to check which parts of Moreno Valley are being impacted by the Reche Fire can click here.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, the "Highland Fire" broke out in the Beaumont area, also prompting evacuations before they were eventually pulled back.

For more information on evacuations stemming from the Highland Fire, click here.

The causes of the three fires remain under investigation.