'Highland Fire' in Riverside County halfway contained

Firefighters in Riverside County fire had to divvy up their resources and staff as they dealt with three massive wildfires – all happening within hours apart.

In the second of the three separate incidents, the "Highland Fire" sparked evacuation orders for a couple of hours before they were eventually lifted Friday night.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call of a fire just before 3 p.m. near South Highland Springs Avenue and Breckenridge Avenue in Beaumont.

As of Saturday morning, the Highland Fire reached 105 acres burned with 50% containment, according to firefighters.

EVACUATIONS

Mandatory evacuation orders were in effect for several hours before they were eventually lifted:

Breckinridge Avenue between Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale Street [NO LONGER IN EFFECT]

Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas below:

West of South Highland Avenue

South of Sun Lakes Boulevard

East of Highland Springs Avenue

Those displaced or forced to evacuate can head to Nicolet Middle School in Banning.

There have been no announcements related to evacuation orders or major road closures. The fire comes less than two hours after a different fire broke out near Moreno Valley.

