Smash-and-grab robbery at a West Covina mall under investigation

A mall in West Covina is the latest business hit by smash-and-grab robbers in California.

The West Covina Police Department responded to a call from Daniel's Jeweler in the 600 block of Plaza Drive on Friday afternoon. Police were told three men walked into the business and started breaking the glass casings before stealing an unknown amount of jewelry.

Officials did not give detailed descriptions of the suspects. The suspects drove off in a black vehicle but officials did not give a detailed description of the car.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been announced in the robbery.

Advertisement