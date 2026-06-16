Small Cessna plane crash renews calls to shut down Whiteman Airport

The Brief A small Cessna carrying a 77-year-old pilot crashed through a fence and into a parking lot near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Tuesday. The crash has renewed concerns about safety at Whiteman Airport following several aircraft incidents near the airport in recent years. Local officials are again calling for stronger safety measures and the closure of Whiteman Airport as federal authorities investigate the latest crash.



A small Cessna airplane crashed near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima Tuesday. The incident has renewed safety concerns and calls to shut down the airport.

Whiteman Airport is among several airports owned and operated by LA County.

A 77-year-old male pilot was the sole occupant of the small Cessna airplane that crashed near Whiteman Airport Tuesday.

"He was coming in for a landing, ended up coming through the chain-link fence and into this adjoining parking lot," said LAFD Capt. Branden Silverman.

In a statement, Whiteman Airport said, "Based on initial reports, the pilot safely landed on the runway, but the landing gear did not deploy properly. The aircraft then continued beyond the runway area, passed through a perimeter fence, and came to rest in a parking lot on airport property."

"When we came in, I saw everything happen, the plane on the floor, the engine on the side," said Lazaro Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who works nearby, said he was concerned for his safety after Tuesday's crash.

It comes after a series of crashes near Whiteman Airport over the last few years.

Less than two months ago, a small aircraft struck a power pole while en route to the airport, knocking down power lines and leaving the pilot in critical condition.

In 2022, body camera video shows the heroic rescue of an injured pilot seconds before a train crashed into a single-engine plane. Officials say the plane crashed onto the train tracks after departing from Whiteman Airport.

"Clearly the operations warrant many safety measures that are not being addressed," said LA Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who represents the 7th District.

She says she's been calling for the closure of Whiteman Airport since 2020.

"In the interim, I am seeking that the county actually works to protect and enhance safety measures and protections for our community, and they haven't done any of that," said Rodriguez.

LA County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath released the following statement after Tuesday's crash:

"I do not have confidence that this federal government shares Los Angeles County’s sense of urgency for safety at Whiteman Airport. We have repeatedly called for answers and corrective actions—we are still waiting.

"It is time for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to meet their basic obligations. Our communities can no longer pay the price for delay and inaction.

"I call on all operations to cease immediately while a thorough investigation is conducted. This federal government must decide what it is willing to do to keep our communities near Whiteman Airport safe."

Whiteman Airport said in its statement, "Today's events highlight the importance of continuing to invest in safety at Whiteman Airport. We support the County's recommendation to pursue federal funding for improvements such as pilot education, airfield safety enhancements and community engagement. These are the kinds of investments that help strengthen safety for everyone who relies on the airport and lives nearby."

In response to Horvath's message, the Whiteman Airport Coalition issued the following statement:

"Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath's call to immediately cease operations at Whiteman Airport raises serious concerns about the future of an important community asset that supports jobs, local businesses, aviation services, and emergency response capabilities throughout the northeast San Fernando Valley.

Now, after years of opposing modernization and blocking the use of federal grants, Horvath is attempting to shift responsibility to the FAA and NTSB. The reality is that federal grants exist precisely to improve airport safety, infrastructure, and operations. Those resources should be welcomed, not blocked.

For several years, aviation stakeholders, community members, and Los Angeles County's own Department of Public Works have supported pursuing federal Airport Improvement Program funding to modernize airport infrastructure and implement safety enhancements.

At a time when questions are being raised about airport safety, it is more important than ever to move forward with available modernization projects and safety improvements. Federal funding provides an opportunity to make meaningful investments that can benefit both airport users and the surrounding community.

Closing Whiteman Airport would have significant consequences, including impacts on local jobs, small businesses, aviation services, and regional transportation infrastructure. It would also affect a public asset that serves pilots, students, first responders, and supports public safety operations during brush fires and other emergencies.

The Whiteman Airport Coalition calls on Supervisor Horvath to put politics aside and follow the recommendations of her own public works professionals and allow long-delayed safety and modernization projects to move forward.

Public safety is advanced through investment and modernization, not through calls for closure.

Let Whiteman Airport receive its federal funding now."