Small Cesna plane crashes at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima; pilot rescued

The Brief A small Cessna airplane crashed near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima Tuesday morning, prompting a swift response from the Los Angeles Fire Department. The solo pilot was successfully extricated from the aircraft by emergency crews and is currently undergoing a medical assessment. First responders successfully contained a five-gallon fuel spill at the scene, and officials confirmed there is no active fire.



A small Cessna airplane crashed near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Tuesday morning, triggering an immediate emergency response.

The solo pilot has been rescued from the wreckage and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the area of 12653 W. Osborne St., located just beyond the end of the embattled airfield's runway, just after 9 a.m.

According to initial reports from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the first arriving unit discovered the downed single-engine plane with only the pilot on board.

Emergency crews successfully extricated the pilot from the cockpit and they were evaluated at the scene and released.

In addition to the rescue operation, firefighters had to manage a five-gallon fuel leak leaking from the Cessna. The LAFD confirmed that the spill has been fully contained and that there is no active fire at the site.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the Cessna to go down or whether the aircraft was attempting to land or taking off from nearby Whiteman Airport.

The identity of the pilot has not been released. The extent of the pilot's injuries unknown.

Officials have not yet specified if any property on the ground was damaged during the incident.

Dig deeper:

The latest crash at the airport comes less than a month after quarterly pilot seminars and upgrades to runway pavement and markings were among the recommendations in a Los Angeles County staff report detailing ways to bolster safety at Whiteman, where a series of crashes in recent years has renewed questions about the facility's future.

About an hour after the crash, the Whiteman Airport Coalition released a statement that said the plane safely landed on the runway but the landing gear did not deploy properly and the aircraft barreled through a perimeter fence before coming to a stop.

On May 5, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath directing staff to prepare a report on immediate steps the county could potentially take to improve safety at the airport.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The request came following an April 20 crash of a Cessna 172 small aircraft that struck a power pole while en route to the airport, knocking down power lines and leaving the plane overturned in the parking lot of an auto parts store. The pilot survived but was critically injured.

The county Department of Public Works submitted the report to the board. The top recommendation in the document called for the county to sponsor quarterly pilot safety seminars.

The report also proposed maintenance on runway and taxiway pavement at the airport, although it stressed that runways and taxiways are currently "safe, functional and satisfy FAA maintenance and design standards."

But Public Works officials suggested rehabilitation of about 554,500 square feet of pavement, including crack-sealing, slurry sealing and new pavement markings.

The project was estimated to cost about $5 million.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a discussion on the report, according to Horvath's office.

The cause of the April 20 crash remains under investigation by federal officials.

What they're saying:

Whiteman Airport issued the following statement in response:

"Based on initial reports, the pilot safely landed on the runway, but the landing gear did not deploy properly. The aircraft then continued beyond the runway area, passed through a perimeter fence, and came to rest in a parking lot on airport property.

The pilot was injured but was able to walk away from the aircraft. Thankfully, no one else was injured. Most importantly, the incident remained entirely on airport grounds and posed no danger to surrounding neighborhoods or nearby residents.

We are grateful for the quick response from airport personnel and first responders, whose professionalism helped ensure the situation was handled safely. We also wish the pilot a full and speedy recovery. As always, the appropriate authorities will investigate the incident and determine exactly what occurred. Today's events highlight the importance of continuing to invest in safety at Whiteman Airport. We support the County's recommendation to pursue federal funding for improvements such as pilot education, airfield safety enhancements, and community engagement. These are the kinds of investments that help strengthen safety for everyone who relies on the airport and lives nearby."

What's next:

Federal investigators, typically including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.