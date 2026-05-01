Pacoima Whiteman airport crash draws call for federal safety review, renewed closure debate

The Brief After a recent small plane crash near Whiteman Airport, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath plans to introduce a motion calling for a federal review and local safety improvements. The crash is part of a series of incidents in recent years that have intensified debate over the airport’s safety and potential closure. Horvath’s proposal also seeks reports on safety actions, agency responsibilities, and regulatory frameworks, while drawing both support and criticism from community stakeholders.



Following the latest crash of a small plane near Whiteman Airport, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath will introduce a motion next week calling for a full federal review of aviation operations at the Pacoima facility, and for a report by county officials on ways to improve safety at the facility.

"Residents deserve clear answers and confidence that every available safety measure is being considered," Horvath said in a statement. "Los Angeles County owns and maintains Whiteman Airport, but critical aspects of aviation safety -- air traffic control, pilot protocols, and airspace -- are under federal authority.

"The Federal Aviation Administration plays a central role in those operations, and we need a full review, clear answers, and action to prevent this from happening again."

Her motion follows the April 20 crash of a Cessna 172 small aircraft that struck a power pole while en route to Whiteman Airport, knocking down power lines and leaving the plane overturned in the parking lot of an auto parts store. The pilot survived but was critically injured. No other injuries were reported.

It was the latest in a string of crashes to occur near the airport in recent years, and it rejuvenated debate about the airport's future.

In early 2022, the county Board of Supervisors voted to explore the process involved in seeking a closure of the airport, should the county opt to pursue it. In January of that year, a plane landed on train tracks in the area and was struck by a Metrolink train. In November 2020, a plane crashed in a neighborhood near the runway, killing a Civil Air Patrol pilot.

In April 2022, a pilot died when a Cessna crashed alongside the Foothill (210) Freeway in the Sylmar area.

But while some area residents have pushed for the airport's closure, supporters of the facility have insisted it plays a critical role in local aviation and can only be shuttered by the Federal Aviation Administration -- not the county.

The Whiteman Airport Coalition last week was critical of Horvath after she called for answers from the federal government about the crash and operations at the facility.

"We also support (Horvath's) call for answers and her sense of urgency in this moment," the coalition said in a statement last Saturday. "At the same time, context and facts matter. In recent years, Supervisor Horvath directed a freeze on pursuing FAA funded capital improvement projects at Whiteman Airport, even though federal funding has been available for safety, infrastructure, and modernization. The question the community and stakeholders have been asking for years is simple: why?"

In a statement Thursday, Horvath's office said the supervisor has sent letters to the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board calling for an expedited review of the April 20 crash, and coordination between the agencies to identify "corrective actions."

Her motion going before the board on Tuesday calls on the county Department of Public Works to: