FBI serves search warrant at San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman's home

Federal agents served a search warrant at the home linked to San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman.

FOX 11's Laura Diaz was outside the home in Chino Hills as neighbors confirmed Hagman lives there. Officials did not specify why the FBI were at the San Bernardino County Supervisor's home on Tuesday, July 28.

Hagman represents the county's 4th District, which represents Chino, Chino Hills, Montclair, Ontario and Upland. Hagman was first elected County Supervisor in 2014.

FOX 11 tried to speak with Hagman and whoever was home at the time of the FBI search operation, but no one from the residence could be reached for comment.