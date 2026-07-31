CHP recovers over $500K in stolen cargo at IE retail store

The Brief California Highway Patrol investigators recovered over $500,000 in stolen merchandise during a search warrant execution at a Rialto discount retail store. Authorities determined the business was actively storing stolen cargo connected to multiple thefts across Southern California. The recovered goods have been returned to victims; the investigation remains open.



California Highway Patrol investigators have recovered over $500,000 in stolen merchandise from a discount retail store in Rialto.

The recovery follows an extensive investigation into organized supply chain theft across Southern California.

What we know:

Investigators served a search warrant on Tuesday, July 28, at a discount retail location in Rialto.

Through their investigation, CHP officers determined the business was functioning as a storage facility for cargo stolen in multiple incidents throughout the region.

Around $500,000 in merchandise was successfully seized during the operation and subsequently returned to the victimized businesses and manufacturers.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the Rialto retail business or confirmed whether any arrests were made during the service of the search warrant.

The exact types of retail merchandise recovered have also not been detailed by investigators.

What's next:

The investigation into the broader organized theft operation remains open and active.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 909-806-2486.