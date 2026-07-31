CHP recovers over $500K in stolen cargo at IE retail store
RIALTO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol investigators have recovered over $500,000 in stolen merchandise from a discount retail store in Rialto.
The recovery follows an extensive investigation into organized supply chain theft across Southern California.
What we know:
Investigators served a search warrant on Tuesday, July 28, at a discount retail location in Rialto.
Through their investigation, CHP officers determined the business was functioning as a storage facility for cargo stolen in multiple incidents throughout the region.
Around $500,000 in merchandise was successfully seized during the operation and subsequently returned to the victimized businesses and manufacturers.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the name of the Rialto retail business or confirmed whether any arrests were made during the service of the search warrant.
The exact types of retail merchandise recovered have also not been detailed by investigators.
What's next:
The investigation into the broader organized theft operation remains open and active.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 909-806-2486.
The Source: This report is based on official release details provided by the California Highway Patrol's Inland Division Cargo Theft Interdiction Program.