Skid Row wellness facility looks to bring mental health services to heart of homeless crisis

A new wellness center opened at the heart of Skid Row Friday, meant to help Los Angeles' homeless get valuable mental health services.

The People Concern, a nonprofit organization aimed at combating homelessness in Los Angeles opened the Ron Beasley Wellness Center Friday. The center is located on 4th Street and San Pedro Street, in the middle of Skid Row. The organization moved from its old wellness center at 5th Street and Crocker Street. That center provided more than 14,000 mental health services to the Skid Row community, according to The People Concern. With the new facility, the organization expected that number to go up significantly.

SUGGESTED: Of the 183 people removed from encampments in Echo Park Lake only 17 are in long-term housing, report says

"The goal of the Wellness Center has always been to empower our program participants to regain their independence, manage day-to-day living and improve their quality of life," center Director Jennifer Garcia said. "We cultivate a welcoming environment where our program participants feel safe. The new center will allow us to reach even more of our vulnerable neighbors living in and around the Skid Row area."

The new center features improvements such as increased spaces for both group and one-on-one therapy.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Services aren't just limited to those experiencing homelessness, but will be open to low-income individuals aged 18+ as well. According to the organization, 93% of program participants placed in supportive housing never experience homelessness again.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.