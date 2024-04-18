SoCal police warn about scam telephone calls of person posing as an officer

The Simi Valley Police Department is warning people of a scam telephone call from a subject claiming to be a police officer.

According to the police department, the caller tells residents they have a warrant for their arrest and need to call a provided telephone number and send money.

The caller claims to be an officer with the Simi Valley Police Department and is calling residents in Ventura County.

The police department told FOX 11 that these calls are fake and do not involve any of their officers or the department. Do not call the number provided by the scammer.

RELATED: Beware of this phishing scam, Rancho Cucamonga police warn

A similar incident happened in January, when a scammer used the police department's number. The impostor claimed to be a police officer and provided a call back number, 831-222-0933, which led to an AI-generated voicemail box. The recorded message falsely identified itself as the Simi Valley Police Department Civil Division and urged callers to leave their name and number for a supposed call back.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police in SoCal say if you get a call like this, don't call this number back

The Simi Valley Police Department emphasized that there is no Civil Division within their organization, and they do not engage in soliciting donations, fines, or warrants over the phone.

People are urged to exercise caution as AI technology advances, causing people to create more sophisticated scams.

If you are a victim of these fraudulent calls, contact the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.