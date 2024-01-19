Police in SoCal say if you get a call like this, don't call this number back

Police in Southern California are warning the public about a new phone scam.

The Simi Valley Police Department issued a warning on January 19, 2024, regarding a scam targeting residents in and around the city. Authorities were alerted to a deceptive operation where a caller is spoofing the Simi Valley Police Department's official phone number, 805-583-6946.

The imposter claims to be a police officer and provides a call back number, 831-222-0933, which leads to an AI-generated voicemail box. The recorded message falsely identifies itself as the Simi Valley Police Department Civil Division and urges callers to leave their name and number for a supposed call back.

The Simi Valley Police Department emphasizes that there is no Civil Division within their organization, and they do not engage in soliciting donations, fines, or warrants over the phone. As technology facilitates more sophisticated scams involving AI, residents are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

In response to this fraudulent activity, the police department advises the community to verify the authenticity of any calls claiming to be from their department or an officer. Residents are encouraged to contact the Simi Valley Police Department's dispatch center directly at 805-583-6950 to confirm the legitimacy of any communication.

As scams evolve with advancing technology, the Simi Valley Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community and encourages residents to report suspicious activities promptly.