Beware of this phishing scam, police warn

Police in Rancho Cucamonga are warning residents of a phishing scam making the rounds in the community.

According to police, the incident was reported April 9 just after 8:30 a.m. The unknown male caller "spoofed" his caller ID to show a Rancho Cucamonga police station phone number and identified himself as an employee with the department, even giving a fake name, badge number, and case number, officials said.

"The caller attempted to scare the victim into believing their identity had been used to commit a crime or that a warrant was out for their arrest. The caller asked the victim to provide additional information to prove their identity or claimed money was needed to be sent to clear the arrest warrant," police said.

Authorities are reminding the public they can verify if a caller identifying themselves as law enforcement is legitimate by contacting the sheriff's non-emergency dispatch at 909-941-1488.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).