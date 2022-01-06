Sick calls related to COVID-19 sideline more than 1,700 Los Angeles first responders

On Thursday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to give remarks regarding the city’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

He will be joined by Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas.

As of Thursday, an estimated 1,700 first responders have been sidelined due to being diagnosed with COVID-19 and/or being forced to quarantine.

Following the holiday season, the city is in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta and Omicron variants.

