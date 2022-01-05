LA County to require all employers to provide indoor workers with N95 or KN95 masks

Los Angeles County announced all workers in the area will soon need to have access to high-grade masks.

The Los Angeles County Public Health announced on Wednesday that all employers in the county have until January 17 to provide its employees who work indoors and in close contact with others with N95 or KN95 masks.

Below is the new rule, according to the county's public health:

"As soon as possible, but no later than January 17th, employers are required to provide their employees who work indoors in close contact with others with well-fitting medical grade masks, surgical masks, or higher-level respirators, such as N95 or KN95 masks. These upgraded masks are better at blocking virus particles from going through the mask."

In addition to the new rule, the county aligned with the state's order of now lowering the attendance threshold at outdoor mega-events to 5,000 attendees and lowering the threshold of indoor mega-events to 500 attendees.

"Operators of mega events, performance venues, movie theaters, and entertainment venues are responsible for the messaging, signage, and compliance of masking requirements unless spectators or customers are actively eating or drinking. Additionally, Public Health recommends that food and drink be consumed in designated dining areas," Los Angeles County Public Health said in a press release Wednesday. "Lastly, food and drinks are prohibited at card room gaming tables and masks must always be worn while indoors at card rooms, except for when actively eating or drinking in designated dining areas..

The county's public health hopes the new rules would help slow the spread of COVID-19 as Los Angeles County reported 26,754 new positive cases and 27 new deaths in Wednesday's new COVID-19 numbers.

Wednesday's announcement also comes as California extended its indoor mask mandate from its Jan. 15 deadline to February 15.

