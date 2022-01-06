LA County firefighter dies from injuries battling Rancho Palos Verdes fire

A Los Angeles County firefighter died Thursday, responding to a fire in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to officials.

The call for a first came in shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday for a fire in a building on the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road. According to LA County Fire, the man was critically injured on the scene and transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, he did not survive his injuries.

"They were able to save the family inside, but tragically, one of our own Los Angeles County Firefighters lost his life in the effort," Hahn said on Twitter. "This is devastating and my prayers are with his wife and two young sons as well as his friends and colleagues in the Fire Department and everyone that knew and loved him. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten."

The department issued a statement on Instagram on Thursday as well, in which they extended, "our deepest condolences and prayers to the fallen firefighter's family, friends and loved ones along with everyone in our Department who is mourning this heartbreaking loss."

That firefighter has not yet been identified. According to the department, it's not clear how he was injured. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

