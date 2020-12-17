Shooting suspect leads police on high-speed chase across Los Angeles

A driver who was wanted in connection to a shooting led police on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles before ending up in handcuffs Thursday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the chase started in the South Los Angeles area a little after 8 p.m. The chase continues for more than 30 minutes, with the suspect driver reaching speeds of up to 110 mph at certain points of the pursuit.

Officials did not say which shooting the male suspect was wanted in connection to.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released as of Thursday night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

