Shooting in Beverly Crest leaves 3 dead, 4 injured
LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills.
Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Ellison Drive around 2:40 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
According to police, in total seven people were shot inside and around a vehicle. Three people died.
This is a developing story, check back for updates