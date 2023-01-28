Shooting in Beverly Crest leaves 3 dead, 4 injured

Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Ellison Drive around 2:40 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to police, in total seven people were shot inside and around a vehicle. Three people died.

This is a developing story, check back for updates