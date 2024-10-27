Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to play in Game 3 of World Series: report

The Brief Shohei Ohtani's status for Game 3 has been revealed. This comes after the Dodgers superstar partially dislocated his shoulder Saturday night in Game 2. The Dodgers held on for a 4-2 victory and lead the World Series 2-0.



Good news, Dodger fans!

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is expected to play in Game 3 of the World Series against the Yankees Monday, ESPN reports.

The news comes after Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during the seventh inning of Saturday’s Game 2 when he tried to steal second base.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani "had a little left shoulder subluxation" and would get image testing either Saturday night or Sunday. In an update Sunday, Roberts said Ohtani was "in a great spot."

The Dodgers held on for a 402 victory and lead the Series 2-0.

The Japanese slugger — and presumptive National League MVP — was 0 for 3 with a walk in the game. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors.

The teams will travel to New York on Sunday, ahead of Game 4. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT Monday.

