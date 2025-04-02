California State Library offering free access to over 300,000 eBooks, eAudiobooks

The Brief California's Bookshelf is a virtual library project by the California State Library, accessible via The Palace Project app. The collection includes 70,000 unique titles in 20 languages across various genres. Previously, access to California's Bookshelf was limited to those with a local library card.



Calling all bibliophiles!

You no longer need a local library card to get free access to thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks thanks to California's Bookshelf, a virtual library project by the California State Library.

What we know:

California's Bookshelf allows any Californian with an email address and internet connection to access a wide range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

The collection includes thousands of titles across multiple genres and over 20 languages.

The initiative is a partnership with the Palace Project, utilizing the Palace app to provide digital content access.

What they're saying:

California State Librarian Greg Lucas stated, "With just a few clicks, any Californian can go and grab what they’re looking for on California’s Bookshelf. Trust me, we’ve tried to make something for every reader."

He emphasized the convenience and free access provided by the virtual library.

How To Access:

Download the free Palace app on your iOS or Android device. Inside the app, use the "find my library" search function to find "California’s Bookshelf." Browse the collection until you find a title you would like to read then either "get" or "reserve" that book. Choose the option to create a virtual card and then complete the details in the form. You will need to enable the app’s permission to use your specific location, just one time, for the creation of your library card. Look in your email for your library card number. You can borrow items using that number and your new password.

Why you should care:

California's Bookshelf offers a significant expansion of access to digital reading materials, making it easier for residents to enjoy literature and educational resources from anywhere.

With over 3,500 titles available without wait times or hold queues, the virtual library enhances the accessibility of reading for all Californians.