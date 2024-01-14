Shohei Ohtani's dog gets passport from US Embassy in Japan

Congrats, Decoy!

Shohei Ohtani's dog Dekopin (Decoy) has received an honorary visa from the U.S. Embassy in Japan - in the form of an oversized fake document that jokingly identified the pup as "000MVPUP000."

Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and current U.S. Ambassador to Japan, met with the Los Angeles Dodgers star and gave him a mock visa designed just for his furry best friend.

"Thrilled to meet trailblazing two-time MVP Ohtani-san again – my lucky day," Emanuel said. "Maybe next time I’ll be fortunate enough to meet his MVPup, Decoy. – this ‘visa’ should help."

Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo with his dog prior to the announcement Ohtani winning the 2023 American League Most Valuable Player Award on November 16, 2023 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Emma Sharon/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Ohtani shared the fake visa on Instagram, which the MLB shared on X.

Decoy’s age was listed as "N/A Dog Years," his control number was listed as "000GOODBOY000" and his visa type was listed as "canine." The fake passport also states that Decoy has dual nationality between Japan and the U.S.

Emanuel previously met Ohtani at the U.S. Embassy in March 2023, when the two-way player was with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani signed a $700 million, 10-year deal to join the Dodgers in December.