Shohei Ohtani, LA Dodgers pledge to donate $1 million for earthquake relief in Japan

Shohei Ohtani has been with Los Angeles Dodgers for less than a month, but the former 2-time MVP is alreadly making a difference off-the-field.

The two-way star and the Dodgers have pledged to donate $1 million to those affected by the deadly earthquakes in Japan.

The earthquake devastated the Ishikawa prefecture and the nearby areas at the start of the New Year, with the death toll just under 80 and more than 50 others missing, according to a previous report on January 3.

Ohtani was born and raised in the Iwate prefecture, which is about 450 miles northeast from the center of the earthquake.

Below is a joint statement issued by the Dodgers and Ohtani: